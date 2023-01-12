Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.74

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.74 and last traded at $106.74, with a volume of 997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $260.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.