Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

