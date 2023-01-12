Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Alchemix USD has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Alchemix USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market capitalization of $232.30 million and $795.74 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

