Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.40 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00435848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.99 or 0.30784780 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00956631 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.