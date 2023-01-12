Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $172.96 million and $1.02 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 193,334,805 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

