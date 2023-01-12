Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Trading Down 6%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.32 and last traded at C$9.35. 4,106,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,848,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 103.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$869.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$808.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 780.89%.

Insider Activity at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80. In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at C$595,793.10. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 166,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,606.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

