Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,738,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after buying an additional 1,235,297 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.12.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $112.48. The company had a trading volume of 223,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,998,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a PE ratio of 287.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

