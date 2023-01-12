Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $18.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $401,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,147,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,361,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $401,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,147,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,361,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,327,482.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,657 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Recommended Stories

