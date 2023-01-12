Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €271.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €271.00 ($291.40) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €229.00 ($246.24) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Shares of FRA:ALV traded down €0.90 ($0.97) on Thursday, hitting €215.40 ($231.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,664 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €183.60. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
