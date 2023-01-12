Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $85.78 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.01632722 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008169 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00018630 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00035328 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.01882781 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

