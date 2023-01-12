Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AWCMY. Citigroup lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Alumina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

