Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.96% of Ambarella worth $20,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,459.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMBA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,406. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.98. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $170.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ambarella to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.35.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.