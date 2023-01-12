American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Nepsis Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for 5.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $63.68. 39,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

