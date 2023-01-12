American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 71.84%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

