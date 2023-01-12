AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $45,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $145.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.64.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

