Ampleforth (AMPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.59 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $62.59 million and $1.88 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00007453 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003340 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.
Ampleforth Token Profile
Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars.
