Analysts Set First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) PT at $22.10

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

First Foundation Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.97 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 161.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

