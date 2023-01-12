Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $51.11

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Syneos Health by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

