Analysts’ Upgrades for January 12th (ABEV, ACM, AEG, AMT, BA, BGAOY, BHP, BHPLF, BLMMF, CFEIY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 12th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a buy rating.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $254.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $3,100.00 price target on the stock.

Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $485.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $181.00 price target on the stock.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Locaweb Servicos de Internet (OTC:LWSIY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $385.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $310.00.

Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock.

PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

