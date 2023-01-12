Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FINS opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.77.
