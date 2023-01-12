Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FINS opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter.

