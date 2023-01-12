Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172,740 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.70% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.97. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

