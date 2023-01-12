Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41.93 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $41.93 million and approximately $104,964.92 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,429.68 or 0.07896214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

