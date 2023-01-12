Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Annexon in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.36.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $252.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

