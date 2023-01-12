AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.73

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.73 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.85). AO World shares last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.85), with a volume of 996,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £386.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider John Roberts acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £5,124 ($6,242.69).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

