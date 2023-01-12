Apollo Currency Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $632,788.71 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $10.78 million and $632,788.71 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00083102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

