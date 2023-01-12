Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Price Performance

APPN stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 44,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,819,419.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,784,349 shares in the company, valued at $343,819,419.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.