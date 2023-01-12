Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.93.

Apple Trading Up 2.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.33.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

