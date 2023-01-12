Aragon Price Hits $2.36 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Aragon has a market cap of $102.00 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00012553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00435769 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,800.88 or 0.30779205 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01018319 BTC.
About Aragon
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.