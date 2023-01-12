Aragon Price Hits $2.36 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Aragon has a market cap of $102.00 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00012553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00435769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,800.88 or 0.30779205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.01018319 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

