Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.56

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 3618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,546,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162,811 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Aramark by 158.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aramark by 35.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,702,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.