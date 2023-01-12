Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Position Decreased by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Aramark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

