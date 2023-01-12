Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,068 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,078,852 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12.

