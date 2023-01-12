Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

Shares of FDS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $410.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,580. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.17 and its 200 day moving average is $422.21.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

