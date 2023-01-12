Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 9.3% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.58. 36,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,823,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $31,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,127,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Archer Aviation by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

