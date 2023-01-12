Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. 11,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 437,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $507.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 284.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Magda Marquet bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

