Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Shares of ARES opened at $74.06 on Thursday. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,487,222.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,487,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,238,661 shares of company stock valued at $97,818,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

