Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.50. The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 5,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,020,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Arhaus to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

