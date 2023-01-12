Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,643. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

