Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $44.83 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00025446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000311 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004748 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004294 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,352,126 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.