Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 232,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets makes up approximately 9.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter valued at about $5,632,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter worth about $3,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the second quarter worth about $2,838,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 42.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $735,000.

Get ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

EUM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,862. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

About ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.