ARMOR 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,489.92 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $393,081.98 and approximately $11,489.92 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00443945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,823.89 or 0.31356720 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00994192 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.