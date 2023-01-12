Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

NYSE:APAM opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.81 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 114.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,037,000 after buying an additional 3,028,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 220,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

