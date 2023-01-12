Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Down to $30.34

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $29.04. Arvinas shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 629 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Arvinas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 25.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

