ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.15). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 2,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.18).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.50 million and a PE ratio of 640.63.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

