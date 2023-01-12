ASD Market Cap Tops $39.60 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. ASD has a market capitalization of $39.60 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00018136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00238004 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05896533 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,793,878.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.