Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

ASH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,014. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Ashland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ashland by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,392,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,425,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

