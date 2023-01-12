Astar Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $63.29 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Astar has a market cap of $63.29 million and $3.79 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00443562 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,666.46 or 0.31329637 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.01025741 BTC.

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

