AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

AstroNova stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.15 and a beta of 0.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

