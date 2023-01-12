AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.15 and a beta of 0.60.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
