Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

TSE AI opened at C$10.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.22. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.15 and a one year high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 102.56. The company has a market cap of C$474.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.55 target price (down from C$13.90) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

