Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE AI opened at C$10.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.22. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.15 and a one year high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 102.56. The company has a market cap of C$474.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.55 target price (down from C$13.90) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.