Audius (AUDIO) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $152.67 million and $8.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

