Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $77,090.04 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $6.50 on Wednesday, hitting $199.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $274.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,972,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 342,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

