Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $77,090.04 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Autodesk Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADSK traded up $6.50 on Wednesday, hitting $199.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $274.95.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,972,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 342,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
